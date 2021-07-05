Watch
Suspected DUI driver arrested after low-speed chase in Gallatin County

Posted at 7:40 PM, Jul 04, 2021
BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Police Department asks the public not to drink and drive this holiday weekend after officers assisted several law enforcement agencies in arresting a suspected DUI driver early Sunday morning.

A Facebook post says the department, along with the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, Belgrade Police Department, and Montana Highway Patrol engaged the driver in a low-speed vehicle chase that began near Belgrade and ended near Bozeman.

According to the post, spike strips were deployed "to help bring the pursuit to a safe ending."

The driver reportedly has several prior DUI convictions and is being held on a felony DUI charge at the Gallatin County Detention Center.

Bozeman PD urges people who choose to drink to arrange for a designated driver or sober ride ahead of time.

