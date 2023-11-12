Teen arrested in Billings after a shooting; victim has 'life-threatening' injuries

BILLINGS — An 18-year-old man was arrested on Sunday, November 12, 2023, following a shooting in Lockwood and a police chase in a stolen vehicle that wound through Billings and ended in the center of town.

The incident began at around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday when law enforcement received a call of a shooting at an unspecified location in the Lockwood area, Billings police wrote on social media.

Law enforcement, including Billings police, Yellowstone County Sheriff's deputies, and Montana Highway Patrol troopers, found a suspect driving a stolen vehicle and gave chase through Billings.

The vehicle crashed in an unidentified spot, and two people ran away, according to police.

One person was detained, while the other ran to the area of the 700 block of Broadwater Avenue, where a large number of law enforcement gathered.

The man was arrested shortly after midnight Sunday, and the area opened back up.

Police did not identify the suspect, but the Yellowstone County jail roster shows 18-year-old Ashtin Glen was booked Sunday morning.

Police later determined the second suspect taken from the vehicle was not involved in the shooting.

The victim sustained "life-threatening" injuries, Billings police said on social media, offering no other specifics.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation.

This latest incident marks the sixth shooting in the Billings area in the last 15 days, resulting in five deaths.

A teen was shot and killed on November 3. Just days earlier, another shooting incident claimed the lives of a 31-year-old Billings man and his 1-year-old son, and another shooting that killed an 18-year old college student in Billings.

The string of shooting deaths led Billings city officials to announce new efforts to combat what they described as the city's growing gang problem.