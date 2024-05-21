Teen charged as an adult for deadly stabbing in Billings

BILLINGS — Shyrone Wolfblack, a 16-year-old Billings boy, was charged on Monday, May 2024, with deliberate homicide for the April stabbing death of another teen during a street fight.

Wolfblack, also known as Shyrone Castro, appeared in Yellowstone County District Court for arraignment by video from the youth detention facility.

Wolfblack is charged with stabbing two teens during a confrontation on April 20 in the 300 block of Monroe Street.

An 18-year-old victim identified in court records by the initials "J.G." was stabbed near the rib cage and slashed across the chest numerous times, according to court records.



The second victim, identified by family members as Bryten Olson, a Billings West High School student, was stabbed twice in the chest and once in the lower abdomen and died at a Billings hospital a few days after the incident.

Police arrested Wolfblack on the day of the stabbing after finding him at a residence on North 22nd Street.

MTN News Shyrone Wolfblack (May 2024)

According to charging documents, the stabbing happened at about 10:30 a.m.

Prosecutors allege Wolfblack and a teenage girl were driving in the area when the girl recognized J.G. walking in the area as someone she had "wanted to confront" about "a prior interaction," court records state.

Wolfblack allegedly attacked J.G. first, stabbing him during the confrontation, then stabbed Olson during a second confrontation.

GoFundMe Bryten Olson

Wolfblack and the girl left the area before officers arrived and found Olson lying on his back on the sidewalk. He died five days later at Billings Clinic.

Judge Mary Jane Knisely entered pleas of not guilty on his behalf to felony charges of deliberate homicide and assault with a weapon. Bail for Wolfblack was set at $500,000.

