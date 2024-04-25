Teen stabbing victim has died in Billings

A 17-year-old boy stabbed in an altercation at a Billings South Side home on Saturday, April 20, 2024, has died, according to Billings police.

A 16-year-old suspect was arrested on an unrelated charge, Lt. Matt Lennick said in a news release.

Family members identified the victim as Bryten Olson, a Billings West High School student.

Olson was one of two people stabbed at the incident on the 300 block of Monroe Street. The other, an 18-year-old man, sustained minor injuries.



Police detained six juveniles, including the 16-year-old suspect, for questioning following a 20-minute standoff on Saturday.

A GoFundMe for the family has been created; click here if you would like to donate.



(APRIL 21, 2024) Billings Police responded to an assault with a weapon around 10:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Monroe Street. A 17-year-old juvenile male and an 18-year-old adult male were stabbed.

Billings Police investigate stabbing incident, standoff ensues

The juvenile male sustained life-threatening injuries while the other sustained minor injuries. Both victims have been hospitalized.

Witness and victim accounts led police to a residence near North 22nd Street and 8th Avenue North. A 20-minute standoff ensued around 1 p.m. as they searched for people of interest.

Police detained three juvenile males and three juvenile females for questioning, one of the males being a suspect.

"No arrests, these are all detained. We detained all of the residents...we do not believe all of them were involved. They were everyone that was inside the residence," said Billings Police Sgt. Garrett Peterson.

MSU Billings police as well as the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office aided in the investigation. At this time, there is no threat to the public.