Two men accused of deliberate homicide in Kalispell

MTN News
Posted at 11:33 AM, Jun 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-25 13:41:55-04

KALISPELL – Wiley Meeker of Somers, 18 years old, and Kaleb Fleck of Kalispell, 19, are being held in the Flathead County Detention Center on pending charges of deliberate homicide.

They were arrested following a man's death in Kalispell on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

The Kalispell Police Department responded to a reported assault in the area of Appleway Drive and Meridian Drive shortly after 2:15 a.m.

According to a news release, officers found a male suffering from “significant injuries.”

The victim — whose name has not been released — was taken to Logan Health in Kalispell where he passed away.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Shane Lidstrom at 406-249-7397.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.

