Two people found dead in Bigfork home

BIGFORK - An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a Bigfork residence on Friday.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Bigfork to conduct a welfare check on the residents.

According to a news release, deputies arrived at the home and found a 65-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman dead inside.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division and Crime Scene Team processed the scene and interviewed a person of interest.

Authorities report no charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact the Flathead County Sheriff's Office at 406-758-5600 or email TIPS@flathead.mt.gov.

The Sheriff's Office reports this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.



