Vandalism at Sluice Boxes State Park

GREAT FALLS — Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks is asking for help regarding an act of vandalism in Sluice Boxes State Park between Belt and Monarch.

On June 3, 2026 FWP staff discovered extensive amounts of graffiti had been spray painted on the rock walls and structures within the canyon.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to visit the FWP website by clicking here, or by calling FWP warden Mike Tucker at 406-594-4813.

Those who report information may be eligible for a cash reward.