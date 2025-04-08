Split verdicts for the man charged with double homicide in Bigfork

Derrick Jackson, charged with killing two people in Bigfork in 2022, was found guilty on one count of deliberate homicide on Monday afternoon.

Verdicts for the man charged with double homicide in Bigfork

Jackson was found guilty for the death of Stanley Grotberg.

However, the jury found Jackson not guilty of deliberate homicide in the death of his own mother, Tricia Demotts.

The jury heard the closing statements from the prosecution and defense on Monday morning.

The prosecuting attorneys presented evidence of the case before encouraging the jury to find Jackson guilty.

The defense said in their closing statement they believed Grotberg killed Demotts and Jackson killed Grotberg in retaliation.

Jackson is scheduled to be sentenced on April 29.



(FEBRUARY 8, 2023) Prosecutors have charged Derrick James Jackson with the murders of 65-year-old Stanley Allen Grotberg and 62-year-old Tricia Lynn Demotts at their home in Bigfork.

Jackson has been charged with two counts of deliberate homicide, one count each of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

According to charging documents, Flathead County Sheriff's deputies took Jackson into custody on October 28 after receiving reports of an armed man breaking into homes on Esteban Lane in Bigfork.

Deputies found Jackson holding a power drill on the Estaban Lane property. He told deputies he was looking for relatives in the area but couldn't say why he was in that specific area.

Flathead County Detention Center Derrick James Jackson

A search turned up a loaded magazine for a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber pistol and a prescription bottle with Grotberg's name on it.

Deputies said in charging documents they returned to Esteban Lane to track down Grotberg.

They found Grotberg's vehicle in the driveway and saw lights on in the home, but no one answered the door.

Deputies then discovered the bodies of Grotberg and Demotts in a bedroom, surrounded by blood and .40 caliber casings.

An autopsy determined both people died after being shot in the head.

Throughout the investigation, Jackson told detectives he lived with Grotberg and Demotts but declined to speak further with authorities.

Jackson is currently being held in the Flathead County Detention Center on $1.5 million bail.

He is expected to make his initial appearance Wednesday.

