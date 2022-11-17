Wanted by the FBI: Dylan Troy Jackson

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said in a news release on Thursday, November 17, 2022, that Dylan Troy Jackson is wanted for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping and physical assault of a 15-year-old Native American girl that occurred in Wolf Point, Montana, on September 15, 2021.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Jackson on October 6, 2022, in the US District Court, District of Montana, Great Falls Division, after he was charged with kidnapping of an individual under 18, assault resulting in serious bodily injury, and assault resulting in substantial bodily injury to a minor.

Jackson is known to travel between Wolf Point in Montana, and Williston, North Dakota.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Jackson.

If you have any information about this case, you're asked to call the FBI's Salt Lake City Field Office at 801-579-1400, or submit a tip online .