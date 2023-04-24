Woman booked into jail on a pending charge of deliberate homicide

According to the Cascade County Detention Center roster, Whisper Rayne Hawkbear was booked into the jail Friday, April 21, 2023, at approximately 1:15 p.m.

The pending charges against Hawkbear, 20 years old, are deliberate homicide and assault on a minor.

At this point, there is no word on the identity of the victim(s).

Several people have informed KRTV that the alleged crime happened at the Rockcross Commons apartment complex, but we have not yet been able to confirm the exact location.

The Great Falls Police Department has not yet released any information about the case.

We expect to get details on Monday when charges are likely to be filed by the County Attorney, and will update you as we get more information.



