Woman charged in the death of Mika Westwolf enters plea

MISSOULA — Sunny White, accused of hitting Mika Westwolf with her vehicle near Arlee, earlier this year, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

White entered her plea during an arraignment in Lake County District Court.

White is charged in the death of Westwolf, who died after being hit by the vehicle while walking along Highway 93 in March 2023.

Seven months later, White has been charged with five felonies: vehicular homicide while under the influence, accidents involving another person or deceased person, two counts of criminal child endangerment, and criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

White was arrested on October 20, 2023, on an extra-jurisdiction warrant and spent the weekend in Flathead County Jail. On Sunday, she was bonded out.

Who was Mika Westwolf?

MTN News has confirmed an affidavit was filed on Monday which details what investigators claim happened the night of the deadly hit-and-run.

According to the affidavit, on March 31, 2023, at around 4:15 a.m., Tribal Police Officer T.J. Haynes was patrolling north of Arlee on Highway 93 when he saw vehicle debris and a body. Mika Westwolf was later identified as the victim.

Just over an hour later, at 5:23 a.m., a Lake County Sheriff's Office deputy noticed a gold 2008 Cadillac Escalade with front-end damage and a missing passenger side rear-view mirror parked just outside of Polson. The damage to the vehicle matched the description of the vehicle debris described at the scene.



The deputy saw a woman — soon identified as Sunny White — moving items from the banged-up Escalade and into another car. According to the affidavit, White said that her vehicle was overheating and she had called a friend to help her.

The affidavit states that White claimed she had hit a deer, did not stop, and kept driving - “[White] claimed she was passing a bottle back to her baby and didn’t see the deer," court documents state.

The affidavit reports that White had her two children, 4-year-old Aryan and 2-year-old Nation, in her car.

MTN White told Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler Dager that she was “driving with her two small children to Kalispell from Butte for the weekend."

MTN News Sunny Katherinne White in court (October 25, 2023)

She also denied using alcohol and that she “hadn’t used methamphetamine or fentanyl in a week," court documents state.

In the statement made to Trooper Dager, White explained that she assumed what she hit was a deer and swerved to the left on the highway. The vehicle was then seized and towed away.

MHP Trooper Wayne Bieber documented the crash scene. The affidavit says that “evidence from the scene indicates that Westwolf was walking in the northbound lane of travel or near the fog line when she was struck by the suspect vehicle”.

Westwolf was hit head-on and the force of the crash propelled her body closer to the north side of the road, the affadavit states. Westwolf died from numerous blunt force injuries.

After interviewing Westwolf's brother, Davian Howard, troopers learned that the siblings had driven to a bar in the Ravalli area that evening.

According to the affidavit, on the way back into Arlee the two stopped near North Valley Creek, approximately five miles north of the crash scene, where Wetwolf left her phone in the vehicle and walked away. Howard was unable to find Westwolf and left her a voicemail at 1:13 a.m.

The affidavit states that according to cellphone data, White had left Butte close to midnight, drove through Missoula at 2:45 a.m., and was at the scene of the crash at 3 a.m.

After obtaining a search warrant for White’s vehicle, methamphetamine, five syringes, and two unopened packages of Narcan were found. White’s blood sample also returned positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

In the months after her death, Westwolf's family created the "Mika Matters" movement to raise awareness of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) and to call for justice in her case.



A jury trial is scheduled to begin on May 6, 2024.

