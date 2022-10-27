Woman cited for animal cruelty after allegedly shooting a Husky pup

KALISPELL — A woman who reportedly shot, killed, and skinned an abandoned husky near Martin City several weeks ago has now been cited for misdemeanor animal cruelty, according to the the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman told authorities she had mistaken the husky for a wolf pup.

The woman posted on social media that she “smoked” a wolf pup - with pictures to prove it, including one of the shot and skinned animal.

The killed husky was one of 18 dogs that were abandoned in the Doris Creek area near Martin City.

The dogs - ranging from from puppies to about six months old - were taken to the Flathead County Animal Shelter for recovery.

The dogs have been up for adoption since mid-October.



