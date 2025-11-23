GREAT FALLS — An East Helena woman died after a vehicle crashed into a house in Lewis & Clark County on Saturday, November 22, 2025.

The Montana Highway Patrol said in a news release that just after 11 p.m., troopers initiated a traffic stop on a suspect vehicle for possible DUI.

Video from the scene:

Woman dies after fleeing DUI suspect crashes car into house

Initially, the vehicle stopped, and a passenger got out of the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle — a 52-year old man — then drove away, heading south on Lake Helena Drive. MHP troopers initiated a pursuit.

Shortly after the chase began, the vehicle failed to negotiate the intersection at Lake Helena Drive and East Old Highway 12.

The car went straight through a T-intersection, crashing through a fence and into a house.

The car went into the bedroom, hitting the two people inside, a 69-year old woman and a 76-year old man.

The woman sustained fatal injuries; the man was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

The suspect was apprehended and taken to a hospital with injuries; the nature and extent of injuries has not been disclosed.

The names of the suspect and the victims have not yet been released.

The Lewis & Clark County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

Pending the results of the investigation, the case will be turned over to the County Attorney's office for charges.

The MHP noted: "Deciding whether to pursue a motor vehicle is among the most critical decisions made by troopers. It is a decision that must be made quickly and under difficult, often unpredictable circumstances. The safety of Montanans and the traveling public is always the top priority for troopers when engaging in a pursuit."

