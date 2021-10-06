Woman sentenced after encounter with a grizzly bear in Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — Samantha Dehring of Illinois, who was seen taking photos less than 30 feet away from a grizzly bear with cubs in Yellowstone National Park, will spend time in jail for violating park rules.
Photos of Dehring were widely shared on social media after her encounter with the bear.
She was at Roaring Mountain in Yellowstone National Park on May 10, 2021, when visitors noticed a sow grizzly and her three cubs. While other visitors slowly backed away and got into their vehicles, Dehring remained.
She continued to take pictures as the sow bluff-charged her. Witnesses took pictures and video of the incident which were shared with news outlets, eventually leading to her identification.
She pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of intentionally disturbing wildlife.
Dehring will serve four days in the Gallatin County Detention Center and will pay slightly more than $1,000 in fines, plus another $1,000 to the Yellowstone Forever wildlife protection fund.
She is on probation for a year and also banned from the park for a year.
Judge Mark Carman said his decision was designed to "put an exclamation point on how serious this is."
He said Dehring endangered herself, other tourists, and the bears.
Park regulations require visitors to stay at least 300 feet away from bears and wolves. When an animal is near a trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, visitors must give it space. Yellowstone National Park guidelines state that visitors must stay 25 yards away from all large animals – bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes - and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.