Great Falls woman sentenced for killing her baby

GREAT FALLS — Whisper Rayne Hawkbear was sentenced on Monday, June 23, 2025, for deliberate homicide after admitting that she killed her two-month old son in Great Falls.

Tim McGonigal reports - watch:

Whisper Rayne Hawkbear sentenced for killing her baby in Great Falls

The incident occurred in April 2023 when Hawkbear initially called police in a panic but then canceled her call for help.

When officers arrived at her home, Hawkbear handed her baby to an officer. The officer noted blood on the infant's face and immediately performed CPR, but the child was declared dead at the hospital about an hour later.

According to court documents, Hawkbear told police she threw the infant against the wall and stomped on his head.

Officers also found a two year old child in the bathroom with blood on her face; the toddler was crying, and her nose was nearly severed. Hawkbear admitted to slamming the toddler into a mirror several times.



Court documents state that she told police she attacked the children because they wouldn't stop crying and she was unable to sleep.

In March 2025, Hawkbear pleaded guilty to the homicide charge. A charge of assault on a minor regarding her daughter was dismissed in exchange for her guilty plea on the homicide charge.

Hawkbear was sentenced to 100 years in prison; the judge ordered no time suspended from her sentence.

(APRIL 24, 2023) Whisper Rayne Hawkbear has been charged with killing her two-month old son and seriously injuring her toddler daughter.

According to court documents released on Monday, Hawkbear called police at about 2:30 a.m. on Friday "in a panic," but calmed down and canceled the call. She called again at 4:15 a.m. asking for help.

When police officers arrived, Hawkbear immediately handed a two-month old boy to an officer; the baby reportedly had blood on his face.

As an officer performed CPR on the infant, according to the charging documents, Hawkbear said, "I just beat him up for like five seconds, he's dead, isn't he?"

MTN News Whisper Rayne Hawkbear in court (April 24, 2023)

Police then found a two-year old child crying in a bedroom with blood on her face; the court documents state that her nose "was nearly cut off" and will have permanent scarring. Responding medical personnel also noted a burn on one leg and a possible head injury.

Officers saw blood on the carpet and bed and a broken mirror, and also what appeared to be drug paraphernalia.

The two-month old boy was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead at 5:17 a.m.

During an interview at the Great Falls Police Department, court documents state that Hawkbear initially called at about 2:30 a.m. because she has PTSD and anxiety, and her children would not stop crying and she wanted to sleep.



Police say she told them that she threw the infant against a wall and stomped on his head, and that she "slammed" the toddler into a mirror "many times."

Hawkbear told police the children stopped crying and she was able to go to sleep. When she woke up at about 4:15 a.m., she saw the infant and called 911.

As officers conducted the investigation, they learned that the alleged birth father of the children, who is out of state, had requested a welfare check of the children on April 19, claiming that Whisper was using drugs and he was concerned about her ability to care for the kids. At this point, we do not know if a welfare check was conducted.

Hawkbear has been charged with deliberate homicide and assault on a minor.

Toby's House Crisis Nursery in Great Falls issued the following statement:

MTN News

Toby’s House was created in honor of October "Toby" Perez, a two-year-old girl who died at the hands of her mother’s boyfriend in 2011. The crisis nursery provides short-term care for children voluntarily brought there by a parent or legal guardian.

To learn more about Toby's House, or to volunteer or donate, click here to visit the website. You can also call 406-770-3191‬ or email admin@tobyshousemt.org.