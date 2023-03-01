Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Woman who killed and skinned a dog near Martin City sentenced

Court News 1280x720.png
MTN NEWS
Court News 1280x720.png
martin city montana map
Posted at 12:04 PM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 14:31:02-05

KALISPELL - Amber Rose Barnes, the woman who shot, killed, and skinned an abandoned husky near Martin City last September, has been sentenced.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office cited Amber Rose Barnes for animal cruelty in October.

Barnes told authorities she had mistaken the husky for a wolf pup. She posted on social media that she “smoked” a wolf pup - with pictures to prove it, including one of the shot and skinned animal.

The killed husky was one of 18 dogs that had been abandoned in the Doris Creek area near Martin City.

A judge on Tuesday gave Barnes a six-month deferred sentence in Flathead County District Court.

That means her record will be wiped clean of the incident if she meets the requirements of her sentencing.

Barnes must also complete an online hunting course and cannot use her hunting rifle for six months.

She was also given a $585 fine, but that is suspended.

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: TikTok | Instagram | Twitter

Montana woman ignites fury after posting photos of shot and skinned dog
Montana woman ignites fury after posting photos of shot and skinned dog

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App