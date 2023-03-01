Woman who killed and skinned a dog near Martin City sentenced

KALISPELL - Amber Rose Barnes, the woman who shot, killed, and skinned an abandoned husky near Martin City last September, has been sentenced.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office cited Amber Rose Barnes for animal cruelty in October.

Barnes told authorities she had mistaken the husky for a wolf pup. She posted on social media that she “smoked” a wolf pup - with pictures to prove it, including one of the shot and skinned animal.

The killed husky was one of 18 dogs that had been abandoned in the Doris Creek area near Martin City.

A judge on Tuesday gave Barnes a six-month deferred sentence in Flathead County District Court.

That means her record will be wiped clean of the incident if she meets the requirements of her sentencing.

Barnes must also complete an online hunting course and cannot use her hunting rifle for six months.

She was also given a $585 fine, but that is suspended.



