2 people shot in downtown Billings

Two females were wounded in a shooting over the night or early morning in downtown Billings, police said Saturday morning.

Each of the two females, ages 37 and 16, were shot once during a disturbance near the 1400 block of First Avenue North, according to BPD Sgt. Garrett Peterson.

Both were taken to the hospital; Peterson said their injuries are not life-threatening.

Peterson did not say what time the shooting was reported.

Police are continuing to investigate; we will update you if we get more information.