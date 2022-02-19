Overnight shooting and stabbing reported in Billings

BILLINGS — Billings police investigated two violent incidents Friday night and into early Saturday morning, a shooting and a stabbing.

At 11:14 p.m. Friday, police responded to a report of a shooting near the 1200 block of 18th Street West.

A man was shot and taken to a hospital in a private vehicle with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. The suspect has not yet been found.

Later, police responded to a report of a stabbing at the 3800 block of Second Avenue South.

One man was taken to the hospital, and a suspect was arrested, according to police. The severity of the victim's injuries has not been disclosed.

We will update you if we get more information.



