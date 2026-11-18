GREAT FALLS — At Toby’s House’s new home, some things are designed to stay out of little ones’ reach, while others give them room to play, rest or gather for a meal.

In the kitchen, Executive Director Leesha Ford appreciates having a little more breathing room.

“The kitchen has enough room that we can turn around in it, and we can open the oven without bumping into a child at the table,” she said.

WATCH Madison Collier's report below:

Designed with families in mind: A look inside Toby’s House

It’s one of several changes designed around the everyday needs of children and caregivers as the crisis nursery prepares to move from a smaller, multilevel house into nearly 6,000 square feet of single-level space.

Toby’s House provides short-term child care for families who need support during a crisis. Its new home at 205 Seventh Avenue South includes a main play area, dedicated space for infants and small toddlers, and a separate sleeping room.

“We even have a sleep room where babies can be kind of laid down, and they don't have to sleep through everybody else playing in the same room,” Ford said.

She said planning drew on the organization’s experience at its current building and guidance from Vanessa Behan, a crisis nursery in Spokane. Some of the finer details include heated floors for young children who spend time playing on the ground and a flexible layout that can accommodate different ages or uses.

The additional space also gives staff private places to sit down with parents. At the current nursery, she explained, one room has served multiple purposes, including intake and child care.

Madison Collier/ MTN News Leesha Ford, Toby’s House Executive Director, explains the planning behind the crisis nursery’s new home.

“We can give them a little water and a sandwich, sit down and really explore what are the supports that they need and how can we help their family thrive,” Ford said.

The new space also opens the door for more community partnerships, giving organizations room to bring services directly to the children and families at Toby’s House.

The executive director envisions using the exam room for well-child visits, immunizations and health screenings, making it easier for families who may have difficulty getting to appointments to access care. The education room offers space for parenting classes, group sessions and training — opportunities she hopes to develop with community providers.

Madison Collier / MTN News An exam room is among the new features at Toby’s House’s larger facility.

And for the caregivers supporting those families, the building includes a dedicated break room where they can step away, rest and recharge.

Ford estimates the project’s overall value at approximately $1.6 million, including financial contributions, donated labor, materials and services.

“There's been so many people and companies and local business owners and donors and sponsors that have all come together to make this nursery happen and to create this space for children,” she said.

Madison Collier/ MTN News Leesha Ford, Executive Director of Toby's House Crisis Nursery, points to a banner recognizing businesses and donors who contributed money, labor, materials, and services to the project.

Operations have not moved into the building yet. Some licensing requirements and preparations remain, and the organization has not set an exact move-in date, she said. Furnishings and play spaces will continue to evolve as staff settles in.

But while decisions about the rooms’ appearance are still being made, Ford said the feeling she hopes to create is clear.

“That every child who walks in doesn't have to know it's a crisis nursery. They just need to know they're going to Toby's House and they're going to go and have fun,” she said.

Toby's House is still operating at its current location: 421 5th St N, Great Falls, MT.