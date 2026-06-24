DEVELOPING: Police investigating stabbing in downtown Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Police are conducting a high-risk search warrant in the 400 block of 10th Avenue North in relation to an alleged stabbing in downtown Great Falls on Wednesday morning.

According to GFPD, at approximately 12:20 a.m., officers were notified that someone may be suffering from a stab wound near Central Avenue and 7th Street. An individual was transported to Benefis Health System Emergency Department for care, and two people were taken into custody.

On Wednesday morning, the Central Montana High Risk Unit (HRU) was dispatched to the 400 block of 10th Avenue North to execute two high-risk search warrants, one for property and one for a person.

Madison Collier MTN News

Officials ask people to avoid the area where the unit is operating in the area.

The individual transported to Benefis was reported by GFPD as alive as of early Wednesday afternoon, but no further details were shared. The identities of any potential suspects have not been released at this time.

Editor's note: This is a developing situation.

