GREAT FALLS — Construction has moved farther east along Central Avenue as Great Falls pushes through the third phase of a multiyear project to reduce downtown flooding and replace aging infrastructure.

Work is currently centered at the intersection of Third Street and Central Avenue. However, the construction visible above ground is only one part of the project.

WATCH Madison Collier's report below:

Downtown Great Falls construction project targets flooding and aging infrastructure

According to the city, crews with Capcon Construction are adding a new storm-drain line beneath Central Avenue, replacing an aging water main and reconstructing the street above it.

The city says Phase Three of the Downtown Storm Drainage Improvements Project affects Central Avenue from Second to Fourth streets. Work also extends along Second and Fourth streets from Central Avenue to First Alley North.

Carter Storrusten, the City of Great Falls engineering project manager overseeing the work, said the larger project began with a study of the downtown drainage system.

“Over the last decade or so, we’ve had more flooding incidents downtown, and this multistage project began with a storm drainage study to identify what areas we could get the most bang for our buck in for improvements,” Storrusten said.

Madison Collier/ MTN News Carter Storrusten

The city initially considered upgrading storm drains in downtown alleyways. However, Storrusten said the narrow spaces, concrete surfaces and number of existing utilities would have made that work more expensive.

Storrusten said moving the project to Central Avenue gave the city an opportunity to address the drainage system, water main and condition of the street at the same time.

“The reason we bundled all three of those together is the street improvements and the water main replacement was going to need to happen anyways,” Storrusten said. “This way, instead of coming back three times, we just bundle it all into one project.”

He said combining the work takes more time than any single improvement would on its own. However, the city expects the bundled approach to save time and money in the long run.

According to Storrusten, the project carries a total cost of approximately $4.6 million and is expected to be complete in 2027.

Madison Collier/ MTN News Barricades and signs guide drivers around the active construction area near down Central Avenue.

At Annie's Tap House, bartender Jack Franklin said construction affected the business while crews were working along their block.

“As much as we understand these things have to be done, it did have an effect on business,” Franklin said. “It gets a little bit less convenient for people to come in. Then they’re worried about parking.”

He said regular customers continued finding their way inside and supporting Annie’s throughout the construction.

“They were able to come out. They still support the business,” Franklin said. “We’re always thankful for that.”

As crews continue east, the city says it is committed to keeping sidewalks open and maintaining access to local businesses.

According to the city, work along Central Avenue and Fourth Street is expected to wrap up by the end of November, weather permitting. Storrusten said Capcon will return in spring 2027 to complete two smaller sections of storm-drainage work along Fifth Street.