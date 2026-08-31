A small Montana town's water emergency is growing more complicated by the week, and residents and officials say they are looking for answers before winter.

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Dutton's water emergency grows more complicated

Dutton's two water pumps are running at half their normal capacity. Each pump is designed to produce 120 gallons per minute but is currently producing only 60. The pumps were installed just six years ago at a cost of approximately $81,516 and were rated to last 15 to 20 years.

"We put these new pumps in, we were told that they were going to last, you know, 15, 20 years. They were, you know, they'll probably outlast us," said Jeremiah Kjensmo, Dutton's public works director and town clerk.

Without reliable data tracking performance, the decline went largely undetected until it was undeniable. The original data system installed alongside the pumps never worked correctly — leaving staff to physically check the flow meter every morning. By the time the degradation was measurable, the impellers were already failing. Staff overdrove the pumps to buy time — but that only accelerated the wear.

Now, town officials warn the situation could deteriorate further without warning.

"We were told these pumps could just grind to a halt. At any time," said Mayor Susan Fleshman.

The Town Council declared a pump failure emergency on Aug. 11 — giving Fleshman authority to bypass the normal six-week bidding process. The town has since secured a $30,000 emergency grant and has leftover funds from a previous water project to cover the remaining cost. Officials say they believe they are in good financial shape to complete the project.

But new pumps carry a 13-week build and delivery time — meaning repairs could stretch well into winter. In the meantime, outdoor watering restrictions remain in place. Hand watering of gardens and flowers is permitted, but sprinklers and automatic systems are not allowed.

Adding to the concern, a routine water test recently flagged elevated lead levels at one of five homes sampled. The town issued a drinking water warning on Aug. 26, but officials say the finding is not a system-wide problem.

"We have never had high concentrations in any sample we've ever gotten back. So, using that as the context and the fact that out of five samples, only one of them came back elevated, with three non-detectable, and one negligible — that tells us that there's not a system-wide issue," Kjensmo said.

The town believes the elevated lead is a household plumbing issue — likely caused by an old faucet or pre-1989 plumbing with lead solder. The town is working withMatt Shmidt of the Montana Department of Environmental Quality to investigate further. Dutton tests its water daily for residual chlorine and bacteria, monthly for broader water quality, and conducts comprehensive testing every three years.

Officials say the water is safe for drinking but understand residents who choose to use bottled water in the meantime. The quickest step residents can take is to run their tap for 30 seconds before drinking. Residents who have not yet had their home tested and would like to be tested are encouraged to contact the town directly.

Despite the challenges, Kjensmo says the town is doing what small towns do.

"So now it's just limping along the best we can and try to get by with what we got, which is pretty much the story of any small-town water system," he said.

A public informational meeting is scheduled for Thursday, September 10th at 7 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Center in Dutton. All residents are invited to attend and ask questions.

What residents can do right now:

· Run your tap for 30 seconds before drinking to reduce potential lead exposure

· Use a lead-certified filter if available

· Use cold water only for drinking, cooking, and baby formula — hot water leaches lead more easily

· Boiling water does not remove lead

· No outdoor sprinklers or automatic watering systems — hand watering of gardens and flowers only

· Contact the town if you would like your home tested for lead

Key contacts:

- Jeremiah Kjensmo, Town of Dutton — (406) 476-3311 / townofdutton@duttonmt.gov / 11 Main St. W

- Matt Shmidt, Montana DEQ — (406) 444-6652

- Town website: townofdutton.com/information