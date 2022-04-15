Easter Egg Hunts in Great Falls on Saturday

GREAT FALLS — If you plan on taking kids to an Easter Egg hunt in Great Falls on Saturday, be prepared for chilly temperatures - and maybe even some light snow.

The City of Great Falls will hosts its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16.

The event will be at Gibson Park beginning at at 11 a.m., but people are advised to arrive no later than 10:45 a.m.

The event will feature more than 6,500 eggs filled with candy, coins and special prizes.

The Easter Egg Hunt age divisions include: 1 - 3, 4 - 6 and 7 - 9.

Nick Northern with radio station K-99 will be the MC, playing music and entertaining families, and the Easter Bunny will be making a guest appearance so don’t forget your basket!



The Lodge Senior Living is also hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday from 1:30-3:00 p.m.

It's located at 1801 9th Street South.

There will be hundreds of eggs hidden by Lodge residents on the grounds. The Easter Bunny may also make an appearance! The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call The Lodge Senior Living at 406-771-7440, or click here for the Event page.



Know of any other fun Easter activities this weekend that are open to the public? Let us know at krtvnews@krtv.com.



