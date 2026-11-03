What Cascade County voters need to know before casting their ballot

CASCADE COUNTY — Ballots are rolling in as the Cascade County Elections Office prepares for one final push as voters head to the polls on Tuesday.

With approximately 18,000 ballots already accepted, election workers are processing returns, contacting voters about ballot issues and preparing polling locations across the county.

WATCH: Cascade County election official shares ballot updates ahead of Nov. 3

Cascade County election official shares ballot updates ahead of Nov. 3

Cascade County Election Administrator Terry Thompson said the office is receiving around 1,100 ballots each day, putting the county's return rate at 49% as of Friday, Oct. 30.

And while things are getting busier, Thompson said voters are doing better when it comes to signing their ballot envelopes.

"So rejected numbers for signature, mismatch or no signatures, way, way, way down," Thompson said.

She added that, as of Thursday night, just 96 ballots had been rejected because of missing or mismatched signatures. Thompson said that number would typically be between 200 and 300 at this point in an election.

However, not every ballot is making it where it needs to go.

Thompson said the office has seen as many as 1,100 ballots returned as undeliverable, including some addressed to locations that appear to be valid.

Election workers are contacting affected voters by phone and mailing blue postcards when they can’t reach them. However, voters whose ballots were returned as undeliverable can also contact the elections office to arrange pickup.

Madison Collier/ MTN News Cascade County Election Administrator Terry Thompson says approximately 18,000 ballots had been accepted as of Friday, Oct. 30.

How to check your ballot status

For those wondering whether their ballot made it back to the elections office, Montana’s My Voter Page offers a way to check their ballot status.

The online portal allows voters to look up their registration information, polling location and ballot status.

Thompson explained that voters may see several different statuses listed:



Sent: The ballot has been mailed to the voter, but the elections office has not yet accepted a returned ballot.

The ballot has been mailed to the voter, but the elections office has not yet accepted a returned ballot. Accepted: The elections office has received and accepted the ballot.

The elections office has received and accepted the ballot. Rejected: The ballot has a missing or mismatched signature that needs to be corrected.

The ballot has a missing or mismatched signature that needs to be corrected. Undeliverable: The ballot was returned to the elections office because it could not be delivered.

Voters who see a rejected or undeliverable status should contact the Cascade County Elections Office to resolve the issue.

Those with missing or mismatched signatures have until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, to correct them.

Madison Collier/ MTN News The Cascade County Elections Office is preparing for the Nov. 3 general election as ballots continue to arrive.

Where to vote on Election Day

While most Cascade County voters who cast their ballots in person will head to Exhibition Hall at Montana ExpoPark, not every precinct votes there.

Thompson said 22 of the county's 26 precincts are assigned to Exhibition Hall. The remaining four have designated rural polling locations:



Cascade: Wedsworth Hall.

Wedsworth Hall. Fort Shaw area : Sun River Valley Community Center, also known as the Senior Center.

: Sun River Valley Community Center, also known as the Senior Center. Vaughn: Vaughn Fire Station.

Vaughn Fire Station. Belt: Belt Senior Center.

She explained that voters assigned to those rural precincts must cast their ballots at their designated polling locations rather than Exhibition Hall.

However, absentee voters from anywhere in Cascade County who need a replacement ballot can visit Exhibition Hall on Election Day.

Following long lines during the 2024 presidential election, the county is also making adjustments at Exhibition Hall to help voters find the correct place to go.

Election workers will have tablets to help identify voters' precincts before they get in line. QR codes linking to My Voter Page will also be available.

Madison Collier/ MTN News Exhibition Hall at Montana ExpoPark will serve as the polling location for 22 of Cascade County's 26 precincts on Election Day.

Important deadlines before Election Day

With just days remaining, Thompson has one important reminder for voters who still have their ballots: Don't put them back in the mail.

Ballots must be received by 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3. A postmark alone will not count.

Instead, voters can use the 24-hour ballot drop box outside the courthouse annex. A drive-through ballot drop-off option will also be available at Montana ExpoPark on Election Day.

"It really helps us if you can drop them earlier because of the process that we have to do to remove those ballots from the envelope so they can be tabulated," Thompson said.

The elections office is also offering additional hours ahead of Tuesday:

Saturday, Oct. 31: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 2: 7 a.m. to noon for late voter registration. Replacement ballots will be available until 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 3: Same-day voter registration will be available at Exhibition Hall from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Thompson said voters who are in line by the applicable deadline will still be served.

She encourages those planning to vote Tuesday to check their ballot information and polling locations ahead of time to help avoid confusion.

