Emergency crews responding to possible hazardous materials incident

(UPDATE, 5:43 pm) Great Falls Fire Rescue says that at about 4 p.m., a dump truck bringing trash to the landfill triggered a radioactivity alarm when it went across the scales. An initial investigation determined whatever is in the truck is some type of medical waste.
The truck has been isolated and a safe zone has been created around it. The driver of the truck is okay.
The team from Helena is on the way to perform a detailed investigation that will include dumping the trash from the truck and sifting through it to find out what is in there.
The team is expected to be here in a couple of hours.
(1st REPORT, 5:13 pm) Emergency crews have responded to the High Plains Landfill north of Great Falls due to a possible hazardous materials incident.
There is no word yet on the nature of the incident, nor whether anyone has been injured.
Responding agencies include Great Falls Fire Rescue; Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department; and firefighters from Malmstrom Air Force Base and the Montana Air National Guard.
The High Plains Landfill will be closed for the remainder of the day.
We have a reporter at the scene and will update you as we get more information.