Familiar flavors return as new businesses fill Times Square

GREAT FALLS — Eight years after Saibeen’s Kitchen began inside the Times Square building, owner and chef Saibeen Acord has returned to the place where her business started.

The restaurant is now located in Suite U9 on the building’s upper level. Acord said she had been looking for an opportunity to return downtown when her original location became available.

“This location is where I began my own business, so it did help me grow,” Acord said. “It really is humbling to come back into this space.”

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Saibeen’s Kitchen spent the past six years inside the Columbus Center. Although Acord enjoyed that location, she said she was ready for more space, longer hours and additional opportunities to grow.

When she opened there, Acord operated from only one side of what is now her dining room.

“When I first began, it was just this side that I was given, and now this whole space is mine,” Acord said. “So it’s just exciting.”

She describes the menu as a fusion influenced by cuisine from across India, as well as flavors from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Thailand. Additionally, her own roots and culture influence the dishes she creates.

Madison Collier/ MTN News The menu at Saibeen’s Kitchen features a selection of homemade dishes influenced by several cultures and regions.

The restaurant is now open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays for lunch and dinner.

Looking ahead, Acord said she’s exploring the possibility of new menu items or options like grab-and-go meals. Although those plans are still being developed, she said the larger space and central downtown location give her more opportunities to try those ideas.

“Being in this space now, I can do that because, you know, being central downtown and people walk around,” Acord said. “There’ll be new things coming. We’re trying to broaden our menu and provide more options.”

Saibeen’s Kitchen is returning as other businesses open and expand inside Times Square. Newer additions include Big Sky Beads and Western Grace Boutique on the upper level, along with Lilly Bean Espresso on the first floor.

Madison Collier/ MTN News Big Sky Beads and Western Grace Boutique is located on the upper level of the Times Square building.

Also on the first floor, Sweet Junes Candy Shop recently marked its one-year anniversary. Owner Kelsey Gascon said they initially operated in a different suite before moving into a larger space about seven months ago.

When Sweet Junes opened, Gascon said the building had fewer businesses. Though as new vendors have moved in and events have received more promotion, she has noticed an increase in foot traffic.

“All the businesses really try to support each other in here,” Gascon said. “Everybody brings in people, and even though we’re all different businesses, there’s kind of something for everyone.”

Madison Collier/ MTN News New businesses and events are helping attract more visitors to the Times Square building, according to business owners.

Acord said the building’s owners and neighboring businesses have made her feel supported during the transition. She hopes people who visit Saibeen’s Kitchen will take time to explore the other businesses inside Times Square.

“There are so many interesting businesses and different vendors,” she expressed. “Come in and support the building. Come in and take a look and see how they’ve really upgraded it.”