GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Rhonda Connelly remembers taking her nephew Matthew Leroy Grant shopping for school clothes when he was little. He tried on outfits, twirled around and asked what she thought. When they got back to the car, he was still grinning.

“He said, ‘I get to go to school and I get to buy new clothes,’” Connelly recalled. “And I keep thinking about that. And that’s just the way he was.”

This December will mark 10 years since Matthew was found dead in Browning. The FBI has increased the reward in his case from $10,000 to up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest in his murder. The agency is also offering up to $25,000 for information about the disappearance of Ashley Loring Heavyrunner, who was last seen in Browning in June 2017.

WATCH more about the case:

Two Browning families still wait for answers; FBI raises rewards for information

Matthew was 21 when he was reported missing during a winter storm on Dec. 15, 2016. Connelly said family members drove icy roads to put up flyers and follow leads as they searched in below-zero temperatures. Then, on New Year's Eve, his body was found in an alley between the College Homes and South Glacier Homes neighborhoods.

In the years since, Connelly founded Blackfeet MMIP to support other families with missing or murdered loved ones. There, she has photos of their loved ones hanging on the walls of the organization’s Heritage Center, alongside photos of her own. She said the reward in Matthew’s case still depends on someone being willing to speak up.

“You know, if they know something, say something,” Connelly said. “These families, they need answers. They deserve justice.”

MTN News File

Ashley was 20 when she went missing on the Blackfeet Reservation. On Nov. 23, her family marked her 30th birthday. Her sister, Kimberly Loring, said in a statement to MTN that the family is grateful for the reward and hopes someone will come forward. She said they “still mourn her disappearance harder than ever.”

In 2018, Matthew’s cousin and advocate Tara Walker hosted a community discussion in Browning where both families spoke. Now, as the FBI shares Ashley’s photo again, Walker said she thinks about her own daughter.

“I hope that people can see their own daughter in her face,” Walker said. “I mean, she could be any of our daughters.”

MTN News File

The FBI launched Voices Not Forgotten in August to generate tips in unsolved cases across tribal communities. Matthew’s and Ashley’s cases are among the dozens listed. Other Montana listings include the disappearances of Sa’Wade Birdinground and Robert Garrett Stewart Jr., as well as the theft of equipment from the Heart Butte Volunteer Fire Department on the Blackfeet Reservation.

Walker said the renewed attention can also reach families across Montana who are still waiting for answers of their own.

“Ashley and Matthew are only two among many, many, many people in this state,” she said. “And renewing their story renews everybody’s story.”

How to share a tip

- Matthew Leroy Grant: Call the FBI at 833-345-7872.

- Ashley Loring Heavyrunner: Call the FBI at 801-579-1400 or Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services at 406-338-4000.

You can also submit tips at tips.fbi.gov.