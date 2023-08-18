Big Knife Fire near Arlee approaches 7,000 acres

MISSOULA — The Big Knife Fire burning five miles east of Arlee has grown from 6,275 acres to 6,958 acres with containment holding at 7% as of Friday, August 18, 2023.

There are no reports of any injuries or damaged buildings/structures.

Fire managers report the fire spread on the east side Thursday further into the primitive area resulting in a growth of 683 acres.

Several areas near the base of the mountains west of the Big Knife Fire remain in pre-evacuation status and Belmore Slough and Burnt Cabin Roads remain closed in the Tribal Primitive Area.

There are 221 people assigned to the lightning-sparked fire.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions remain in place across the Flathead Indian Reservation.

You can find the latest information on this fire and others on the MT Fire Info website.

TRENDING

