Crews tackle two wildfires on the east side of Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Two separate wildfires broke out in the area of Wadsworth Pond and the intersection of Central Avenue West, Sun River Road, and McIver Road on Friday afternoon/evening (December 10, 2021).

At this point, there are no reports of injuries; we do not yet know if any structures were damaged.

Great Falls Fire Rescue said in a news release that the cause of the fires is being investigated; the extent of damage has not yet fully been determined.

Great Falls Fire Rescue, Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, and several volunteer fire departments responded to the fires.



(1st REPORT, 5:51 pm) Emergency crews are at the scene of a wildland fire near Wadsworth Park on the west side of Great Falls. There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

Responding agencies include Great Falls Fire Rescue and mutual aid partners.

GFFR asks that people stay clear of the area so emergency vehicles can have access.