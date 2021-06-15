Evacuations ordered for residents near Deep Creek Fire

The Deep Creek Fire has crossed Highway 12 due to strong winds on Tuesday and is burning to the north; Highway 12 is closed east of Townsend.

Law enforcement has Highway 12 closed to most eastbound traffic at the intersection with Highway 284, the road to Canyon Ferry. Residents are only being allowed in as far as Ross Gulch.

Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest officials said that residents in the Thomason to the Grassy Mountain Subdivision are asked to follow the Meagher County Sheriff Office's evacuation instructions and head to the high school in White Sulphur Springs. The Meagher County Sheriff Office began evacuating the Springdale Colony around 3:00 p.m.

The Broadwater County Sheriff's Office will also be evacuating people in the area. Any resident in the area that feels that their home may be threatened by the fire should evacuate immediately.

The U.S. Forest Service reports air attack is on-scene, and it is a rapidly evolving situation due to the wind and hot temperature.

A Type 1 team has been ordered.

We will update you as we get more information.

DEEP CREEK FIRE (MTN)