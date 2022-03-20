Firefighters still tackling hot spots in Teton County

Firefighters continue tackling hot spots and burning trees several miles south/southeast of Choteau on Sunday morning.

Choteau mayor Chris Hindoien provided this update just after 9 a.m.

Many of you heard the fire siren this morning. The crews have been on scene all night and requested some additional help as the sun came up due to increased winds. The U.S. Forest Service is here this morning as well to provide some support and I have heard from Cascade County VFD’s asking if they would like some additional help. Daylight is allowing for them to enter the black areas and deal with hot spots and burning trees. The falling trees are a safety issue for all those on scene - those cottonwoods are old, large and dry.

There are no reports of any injuries or damaged/threatened homes.

The fire started in a barn, but the cause has not yet been determined.

The fire sparked on Saturday afternoon and was following the Teton River, and jumped the river in several spots, Hindoien told MTN.



