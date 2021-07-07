Firefighters tackle small grass fire at Pelican Point

Firefighters responded to a call for a small grass fire at Pelican Point at about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6th.

The fire burned about one acre; there were no injuries, and no structures were threatened.

Firefighters are not sure what sparked the fire, but they do not suspect anything illegal.

Firefighter Ken Lammenski has some advice for anyone going camping: “If you are having a campfire make sure it is out before you leave, and if you are having a fire make sure you have a water bottle or something in case it does get out of hand.”

Due to unseasonably warm and dry conditions, Stage One Fire Restrictions were implemented at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, and will remain in effect until further notice.

Cascade County Fire Warden Brad Call said in a news release, “The County remains under high fire danger conditions due to extended hot temperatures and a general lack of moisture. We’ve had very warm to hot days with hot temperatures holding into the late evening. This warm weather, coupled with the lack of rainfall and low relative humidity, necessitate Stage One Fire Restrictions until further notice.”

Stage One Restrictions:



Open burning is prohibited.

Campfires are allowed ONLY in a developed recreation site or improved site where developed campfire rings are provided.

Smoking is permitted ONLY within an enclosed vehicle, inside a building, or in an area where at least three feet in diameter is cleared of all flammable materials.

Campers are ONLY allowed to cook using a device that is solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels and can be turned on and off.

All Fireworks are prohibited. All exploding targets (available for sale to recreational shooters) are also considered a pyrotechnic product and are also prohibited.

Persons using charcoal briquettes are allowed ONLY on private property in a “backyard” barbeque located in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device.

Due to recent inquiries by residents, Call also noted that burning refuse in barrels is also prohibited during Stage One restrictions. Call said that he is in regular contact with City Fire Departments and Rural Volunteer Fire Chiefs; they plan to review and reassess the fire conditions weekly to determine when it is appropriate to lift the restrictions.

