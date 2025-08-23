Grass fire along I-90 in Missoula contained after threatening RVs

(UPDATE: 9:00 p.m.) A fast-moving grass fire that threatened multiple recreational vehicles near Interstate 90 was successfully contained to approximately 10 acres Friday evening, according to the Missoula Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to mile marker 103 on Interstate 90 near Bretz RV just before 11:00 a.m. after reports of the grass fire. The blaze posed an immediate threat to several RVs in the area.

"Thanks to a coordinated multi-agency response, the fire was successfully contained to approximately 10 acres," said Missoula city fire Battalion Chief Jeff Kroll.

No structures or RVs were lost in the incident.

The successful containment effort involved multiple fire agencies working together. Missoula city fire credited mutual aid from Missoula Rural Fire District, Frenchtown Fire District, and East Missoula Fire District as critical to the positive outcome.

Additional support came from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and the U.S. Forest Service. Aerial resources completed several water drops to slow the fire's progress and assist ground crews on the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

(Update 4:00 p.m.) A grass fire broke out along eastbound I-90 by the Reserve Street exit on Friday, at around 11 a.m., prompting evacuation notices for businesses in the area as the fire crept dangerously close.

A Florence Coffee stand sat roughly 50 yards from where the fire's edge ultimately stopped, with the employees inside at a loss for what to do as they watched the fire creep towards them.

“I was like, um, holy moly. I'm going to call my boss like right now,” said a Florence Coffee employee.

The City of Missoula Fire Department, Missoula Rural Fire District, US Forest Service (USFS), Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC), City of Missoula Police Department and the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire, containing it within 45 minutes from when it started.

Water tenders, fire engines, hand crews and two DNRC helicopters attacked the fire while the Missoula Police Department set up a perimeter around the fire to keep operations running unencumbered from residents watching in the area.

For those around the fire, like Kevin Davis, who had just attended a meeting with fire officials earlier that morning, the fire came with eerie timing.

“That's what Missoulians have to do. We have to be ready to leave and evacuate on a moment's notice. It's just a matter of knowing where to go,” said Davis.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation stated on social media that the "cause of the Cole Mine Fire remains unknown at this time; however, with hot, dry conditions persisting, even small roadside incidents can quickly ignite wildfires. Drivers are reminded to maintain their vehicles, check for dragging chains, and never park on dry grass to help prevent future fires."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but as more information becomes available, we will be sure to update you.

Additionally, the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 are closed between mile marker 99 and mile marker 104.

The Reserve Street exit is also closed, with traffic being routed through the Expressway exit.

People are asked to avoid the area.

(1st Report, 11:44 a.m.)

Crews are battling a wildfire along Interstate 90 in the area of the Reserve Street exit.

The eastbound lanes of I-90 have been closed in the area. There are also local road closures in the area.

Initial reports indicate 5 acres are burning.

Fire crews from numerous agencies responded to the scene and helicopters could be seen dropping water on the wildfire.

