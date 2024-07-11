Horse Gulch Fire grows to 1,000+ acres

HELENA — According to the National Interagency Fire Center's daily situation report, the Horse Gulch Fire grew to at least 1,000 acres following Wednesday's extreme fire behavior.

The Horse Gulch Fire was reported at about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday and is centered about five miles south of York, and two miles north of Canyon Ferry.

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but is reported to be "human-caused."

There are more than 150 personnel assigned to fighting the fire.

A Type III incident management team is scheduled to take command Horse Gulch Fire on Thursday, bringing more resources to help control the fire.

A Type III team includes 10 to 20 people specifically trained to manage major, complex incidents requiring significant resources.

As of Thursday morning, there have been no reports of structures destroyed by the fire.

One person fighting the fire died when a single-engine air tanker (SEAT) crashed into Hauser Lake.

According to Lewis & Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton, the plane was contracted to the U.S. Forest Service and was scooping water to assist with firefighting efforts.

The pilot has been identified as Juliana Turchetti, 45 years old - click here to read more.

Firefighting pilot dies in crash

The area from Cave Gulch to Magpie Gulch on the north and south sides of Canyon Ferry Road remains evacuated.

Riverside Campground has also been closed and there is a pending order to close the forest in the area of the fire.

Canyon Ferry Road is closed between Canyon Ferry Village and the Broadwater County line to the east.

The American Red Cross has opened an evacuation center at Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church (3580 North Benton Street) in Helena for people impacted by the fire burning. The facility will provide water, snacks, and updated information. All Red Cross services are free. Evacuees who need assistance can call 406-215-1514 to get help.

