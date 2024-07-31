Feeding the firefighters in Lincoln

The Black Mountain Fire (Inciweb) burning several miles northwest of Lincoln in Lewis & Clark County exhibited little if any growth overnight, and is still estimated at 65 acres with zero containment. There have been no reported injuries, and no reported damaged structures as of mid-day on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. The fire was reported just before 3 p.m. on Monday; the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Lincoln Pit Stop was preparing for a big order on Wednesday, serving 120 meals to those helping fight the Black Mountain Fire northwest of Lincoln.

"Yesterday we got [a] 15 half-pound burgers and fries order, and we also got nine large pizzas for the fire crew. So, we are not only feeding the fire crew, but we are feeding deputies as well," said Lincoln Pit Stop head waitress Jennifer Bickel.

Lincoln Pit Stop is one of several restaurants in Lincoln that law enforcement and the Forest Service use to feed crews while on the job.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

The Black Mountain Fire is not the first time Bickel has had to serve over one hundred meals on a day's notice.

"This isn't my first rodeo," she said, "It's a little chaotic but nothing we can't handle."

Lincoln Pit Stop will use 480 pieces of bread tomorrow so that each meal can include two sandwiches.

Bickel said running out of food is not a concern, as there is a grocery store in town, and a trip to Helena is only about an hour away.

She said that the abundance of business is fine for the restaurant.

"It not only helps us out, but it also helps them. It keeps it in the community. We're like family. We all help each other," Bickel said.

Lincoln Pit Stop welcomes people to make sandwiches and pack meals with them. If you want to help, call their number at (406)362-4848.