Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Overnight fires west of Great Falls

Posted
and last updated

Two fires sparked overnight west of Great Falls. There were no reports of injuries or damaged structures.

Overnight fires west of Great Falls

Initial reports indicate that the two fires may have been sparked by lightning as a storm moved through the area.

One fire sparked southwest of Collins in a coulee, according to the Dutton Volunteer Fire Department, who worked with firefighters from Power, Fairfield, Brady, and Choteau to tackle the fire.

The second fire, based on reports received by KRTV, occurred west of Great Falls and south of Sun Prairie.

TRENDING
Young man dies in crash in Great Falls New restaurants and businesses in Great Falls Cascade County detention officer charged with assault Latest information on the Milk River Project

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App