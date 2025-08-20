Two fires sparked overnight west of Great Falls. There were no reports of injuries or damaged structures.

Overnight fires west of Great Falls

Initial reports indicate that the two fires may have been sparked by lightning as a storm moved through the area.

One fire sparked southwest of Collins in a coulee, according to the Dutton Volunteer Fire Department, who worked with firefighters from Power, Fairfield, Brady, and Choteau to tackle the fire.

The second fire, based on reports received by KRTV, occurred west of Great Falls and south of Sun Prairie.