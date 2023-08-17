Ridge Fire grows to 3,300 acres

HUNGRY HORSE - The Ridge Fire six miles southeast of Hungry Horse has grown from 3,249 acres to 3,348 acres with containment increasing to 15% as of Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

Fire managers report that activity increased on the east side of the blaze in the area of Hungry Horse Mountain.

The Doris Point fire held steady on Wednesday as crews continue to clear fuels and use structure wrap and sprinklers to protect campgrounds and boat docks.

A pre-evacuation noticeremains in effect along the east side of Highway 2, north of Spotted Bear Road to West Glacier and the Hungry Horse Reservoir remains closed to the public.

Due to the Ridge Fire, the Tin Soldier Complex, and other fires in the area, a closure remains in place.

The American Red Cross has an emergency shelter available at Columbia Falls Junior High School. People planning to use the shelter are asked to call 1-800-733-2767 prior to arriving.

There are 622 people assigned to the Ridge Fire which was sparked by lightning on July 30, 2023.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in effect on the Flathead National Forest.