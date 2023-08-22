River Road East Fire: no containment yet

Little change is being reported at the River Road East Fire burning near Paradise. The fire is holding at 16,790 acres and remains 0% contained as of Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

The Sanders County Ledger says that at least seven residences and 27 structures have burned in the fire, according to Bill Naegeli with the Sanders County Office of Emergency Management.

No serious injuries have been reported.

Fire managers report an infrared flight was not done on Monday due to cloud cover. The size of the fire will remain reported as 16,790 acres until weather conditions allow for a new infrared flight, according to the Tuesday update.

Fire managers report steady rain fell on Monday which calmed fire activity.

Ronan Volunteer Fire Department River Road East Fire



While the rain will not put the fire out, it will provide firefighters with better opportunities to work on direct control lines.

Evacuation and pre-evacuation notices remain in effect in the Paradise area. Click here for the latest information from the Sanders County Sheriff's Office.

The Montana Red Cross has opened a shelter for evacuees at the Church on the Move at 300 Clayton Street in Plains.

There are 383 people assigned to the River Road East Fire which sparked on Friday, August 18. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

