Rock Creek Fire burning between Craig and Wolf Creek

GREAT FALLS — The Rock Creek Fire between Craig and Wolf Creek has burned several hundred acres.

The Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office says that I-15 southbound traffic is being turned around at the Craig exit to go north. I-15 northbound is being routed to 434 at the Wolf Creek exit. Seven Mile Road is closed from Craig. Highway 287 is closed from Craig to Seven Mile Road. The Frontage Road is closed between Craig and Wolf Creek.

The American Red Cross has established a shelter in Great Falls at New Hope Lutheran Church, 3125 5th Avenue South. Call the Red Cross at 800-272-6668 and ask for Shellie Creveling to make arrangements. If you cannot make it to Great Falls and need assistance in Helena, please call the same number and they can assist you.

Just before 9 p.m., the DNRC said the fire is "roughly estimated" to have burned about 500 acres.

Air tankers and helicopters can be seen making water drops on the fire.

There are no reports of any injuries. At this point, there is no word on the cause of the fire.

We will update you as get more information.



(1st REPORT) A wildfire sparked between Craig and Wolf Creek on Saturday; it has been named the Rock Creek Fire by the Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation.

At about 6:45 p.m., the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office said: "A fire is burning between Craig and the Augusta turnoff, in the area of mile marker 232. Please avoid this area."

Several witnesses have said that the fire is on the north/west side of I-15.

I-15 has been closed between Craig and Wolf Creek. Northbound traffic is being diverted to Montana Highway 434 and southbound traffic is being turned around.

Law enforcement from several agencies are evacuating homes in the immediate vicinity of the fire, and anyone that feels that their home is in the path of the fire should prepare to evacuate.

We will update you as we get more information.