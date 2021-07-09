Watch
Three wildfires southeast of Roundup

Wildfires spark east of Roundup
Posted at 6:43 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 20:43:46-04

BILLINGS — Pre-evacuation orders have been issued in neighborhoods east of Roundup as several wildfires sparked Thursday afternoon.

A large fast-moving fire at the end of Jeffery Mine Road is moving east/southeast toward the north portion of the Johnny Coal Subdivision.

Code Red pre-evacuation notices have been issued in the potentially affected area, according to Musselshell County Department of Emergency Services.

Musselshell County deputies are contacting home owners door-to-door.

Two other fires sparked in the Queen's Point area. One is in mop up, and crews are at the scene of a second fire.

