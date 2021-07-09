Two wildfires burning north of White Sulphur Springs

HELENA — Two wildfires are burning north of White Sulphur Springs. The Ballsinger Fire is currently burning west of Neihart and Monarch, and the Ellis Fire is northeast near the Smith River.

The Ballsinger Fire started near the South Pilgrim Trailhead. Pre-evacuation has been ordered for the west side of Belt Park subdivision to Highway 89 and all of the Deer Creek Estates subdivision.

Forest Service Rd 839 Divide Road is closed from the east side of Taylor Hills Trailhead to FS Rd 6511 Belt Park Connector.

MTN News

As of 7 p.m., the fire has burned about 100 acres, according to Cascade County Sheriff Slaughter. Several Sheriff’s deputies in the area are conducting evacuation orders in Belt Park.

U.S. Forest Service crews are fighting the fire with one tanker and one helicopter.

The Ellis Fire is in the Dry Range near the Smith River. A Type 3 Incident Command is en route.

MTN News

We will update you as we get more information.