Wildfire closes Highway 12 east of Townsend

HELENA — Officials have closed Highway 12 east of Townsend due to a wildfire.

The fire is burning in the Deep Creek Canyon area between Townsend and White Sulphur Springs. Officials estimate that as of 5 p.m. on Sunday it had burned about 30 acres.

Highway 12 is closed about 18 miles east of Townsend due to low visibility from smoke. Traffic is being detoured from the area. People in the area should watch out for emergency vehicles.

According to David Nunn with the U.S. Forest Service, several agencies are responding to the fire and aerial resources have been requested.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

We will update you as we get more information