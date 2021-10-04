Watch
Wildfire burning in Fergus County

South Moccasin Fire burning in Fergus County
View of South Moccasin Fire, 3:25 pm, October 4, 2021
Posted at 2:35 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 18:12:09-04

GREAT FALLS — A wildfire has been reported in Fergus County several miles northwest of Lewistown.

Initial reports indicate the South Moccasin Fire was reported at about 12:45 a.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021.

At this point, there are no reports of injuries, and no word on whether the fire is threatening any homes or buildings.

As of mid-day on Monday, the MT Fire Info website said the fire had burned about five acres, but it appears to have grown substantially since then.

Fergus County Disaster & Emergency Services told MTN that at this point, no evacuations have been ordered.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

We have a reporter heading to the fire and will update you when we get more information.

Approximate location of the South Moccasin Fire in Fergus County

