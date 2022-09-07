Wildfire reported in southern Hill County

The Chippewa Cree Tribe of Rocky Boy Montana said on the afternoon of Wednesday, September 7, 2022, that a wildfire has sparked south of Beaver Creek Park.

The Eagle Creek Fire has burned an estimated 800 acres, according to the MT Fire Info website .

Emergency crews are at the scene, and people are advised to stay away from the area.

Hill County DES Coordinator Amanda Frickel said they are putting out an advisory for people to stay off of Taylor Road from Beaver Creek Park to Rocky Boy's Indian Reservation, according to Havre Daily News.

At this point, there is no word on the size of the fire, nor the suspected cause. We will update you if we get more information.

Most of Montana is currently under a "Red Flag Warning" due to high temperatures, gusty winds, and low humidity, and emergency management officials suspected that fires could spark today.



