Wildfire sparks between Craig and Wolf Creek

GREAT FALLS — A wildfire is burning between Craig and Wolf Creek.

At about 6:45 p.m., the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office said: "A fire is burning between Craig and the Augusta turnoff, in the area of mile marker 232. Please avoid this area."

Several witnesses have said that the fire is on the north/west side of I-15.

I-15 has been closed between Craig and Wolf Creek. Northbound traffic is being diverted to Montana Highway 434 and southbound traffic is being turned around.

Law enforcement from several agencies are evacuating homes in the immediate vicinity of the fire, and anyone that feels that their home is in the path of the fire should prepare to evacuate.

At this point, there is no word on the size or cause of the fire.

We will update you as get more information.