Wildfire west of Flathead Lake grows to 10K+ acres

An overnight infrared flight shows that the Elmo 2 Fire burning west of Flathead Lake has grown to an estimated 10,923 acres as of Sunday, July 31, 2022.

There have been no reported injures, and at this point, no confirmation of any destroyed or damaged homes or structures.

The fire — which ignited Friday evening in the Elmo area — was reported at 7,000 acres on Saturday.

IR flight overnight estimates the Elmo 2 🔥 now 10,923 acres with most of the growth on that northern edge. That’s where the most intense heat is and some isolated spots outside perimeter. #mtnews #mtfire pic.twitter.com/xCH4K5GIZG — Maritsa Georgiou (@MaritsaGeorgiou) July 31, 2022

The Montana Highway Patrol reported Saturday evening that Montana Highway 28 — which had been closed due to the fire — was reopened to traffic.

Some evacuations were lifted on Saturday. However, a Red Cross shelter remains in place at Lindermann School in Polson for evacuees.

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks has announced Big Arm State Park re-opened on Sunday morning after being closed due to fire danger.

Firefighters have been battling the Elmo 2 Fire on the ground and from the air. A Type II Incident Management Team is expected to take over at the scene on Sunday or Monday.

MTN News

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued Red Flag Warnings for the Flathead Reservation and other areas from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday. Hot dry, and windy conditions may cause existing fires to spread quickly.

We will update you as we get more information.