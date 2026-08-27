First graduating class of CM Russell High School reunites after 60 years in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Members of CM Russell High School's first graduating class are reuniting in Great Falls to mark 60 years since they walked through the doors of a brand-new school.

Watch the full video here:

First CMR graduating class prepares for 60th reunion

Fred Pfeiffer and his wife Ruth Workman Pfeiffer, both members of the class of 1966, are organizing the milestone reunion. The two were classmates before they were a couple — their romance took decades to develop.

Fred, who went on to become a well-known weather personality in North Central Montana, grew up in Cut Bank before returning to Great Falls for high school. Adjusting to a larger school was not easy.

"I thought I'd moved to Chicago. This was. Yeah. You know, I didn't think I could compete in sports and different things here. And I felt like quite like a stranger, really," Fred said.

MTN NEWS, COURTESY Fred Pfeiffer and his wife, Ruth Workman Pfeiffer, both members of the class of 1966, are organizing the milestone reunion. The two were classmates before they were a couple — their romance took decades to develop.

Before CMR opened, students living on the west side of Great Falls attended Great Falls High School on a split schedule while the new building was under construction.

"The hard part was some of us went to school in the mornings, some I just went in the afternoon, and I didn't know a lot of the kids because I went mornings both years," Fred said.

Ruth remembered the experience of finally having a full school day at CMR.

"I'd never seen a lunchroom in Great Falls High School because we didn't have lunch. So I thought the lunchroom was pretty great," Ruth said.

The newness of the building itself also left an impression on Fred.

MTN NEWS The class of 1966 also had a direct role in shaping the school's identity. Students voted on both the school colors and the mascot, choosing from a short list of options.

"Just to see that skull on the floor when we walk through the front door. And it was kind of like moving into a new house. It just smelled good, you know?" Fred said.

The class of 1966 also had a direct role in shaping the school's identity. Students voted on both the school colors and the mascot, choosing from a short list of options.

"We had to vote. We voted. Everybody in the school voted," Ruth said.

The two finalists were the Rustlers and the Wranglers — and the Rustlers won out.

Ruth, who went on to a career as a lab technician studying cytology, said science classes and glee club were among her interests during her time at CMR.

The two reconnected at their 55th class reunion, where their relationship took a new turn.

"I wanted to date her in high school, but I was pretty shy when it came to asking for dates," Fred said.

CMR is now welcoming its 61st graduating class, and Rustler pride remains strong six decades after the school first opened its doors.

The Pfeiffers sent out about 600 invitations for the event. They said about 130 people have indicated they will attend.

They welcome last-minute attendees. For more information, call 406-799-2767 or email our409@gmail.com.

