GREAT FALLS — As the nation prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday this Independence Day, two Great Falls Air Force veterans are sharing important reminders about how to properly display the American flag.

(WATCH: Flag etiquette reminders from Great Falls veterans as nation marks 250th birthday)

Flag etiquette reminders from Great Falls veterans as nation marks 250th birthday

Rick English said one of his biggest concerns is flags that touch the ground.

"The American flag should never touch the ground, first of all. That's one of my big pet peeves," English said.

He said the problem is more common than many people realize, particularly with flags used for commercial purposes.

"Some people post these flags, in their yard or to run their businesses. And the dowel, the wooden support that holds the flag, is too short and the flag touches the ground," English said.

English said the reminder applies to people waving small flags at parades as well.

English and fellow Air Force veteran Carol Gruwell said they have also seen flags flying at full staff that are no longer in usable condition.

"Tattered flags that are all that are ripped or something like that, they should be replaced," Gruwell said.

English said there are local options for disposing of worn flags properly.

"Where can you take those flags? Unserviceable flags, too. Well, the VFW on 10th Avenue South. You can take them there for a proper, service," English said.

English said the Montana Veterans Memorial by Voyager Stadium also has a drop box — the result of an Eagle Scout project — where worn flags can be dropped off for proper disposal.

Both veterans said they have seen variations on the American flag, such as the "Back the Blue" flag, but noted those fall under a different set of rules.

"That's not the American flag. It has a different set of rules on how that's handled," Gruwell said.

English also reminded flag owners about nighttime display etiquette.

"If you have a flag, and it's a general-purpose flag that stays up 24-seven it has to have a light shining on it throughout the nighttime," English said.

