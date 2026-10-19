Former wrestling coach, Army veteran square off in race for MT HD 22

GREAT FALLS — A housing development under construction near Morningside Elementary School in House District 22 in Great Falls is an example of one of the major themes on the minds of both candidates in the running.

Watch the full story:

Lorang, Miller face off for MT HD 22 seat

The district essentially stretches south of the river from 38th Street to Malmstrom Air Force Base and down to 10th Avenue South.

The Republican candidate is Jason Lorang.

Watch the full interview with Jason Lorang:

MT HD 22 interview with Jason Lorang

He’s a fourth-generation Montanan, born in Great Falls and raised in Cascade, where he was a wrestling coach for 23 years, before retiring and joining his wife in running her preschool. It's his first run for political office. He says public safety is a focal point of his campaign but also points to lower taxes and limited government.

“That's kind of on everybody's mind. Keeping costs low. And basically, having the government not be in our way as much as, trying to limit government and that type of thing,” said Lorang.

The Democrat in the race is Great Falls native Neal Miller, a graduate of C.M. Russell High School and an Army Veteran.

Watch the full interview with Neal Miller:

MT HD 22 interview with Neal Miller

Upon returning to the Electric City, he worked as a patient transporter and dispatcher for a local taxi service. He says affordable housing is a central theme, and his campaign motto is “Getting Back to Basics.”

“So I want to make sure that people have their necessities. I want them to be able to be housed, to have food, to have health care, to have a good education, a means to, be productive and earn their keep in society,” said Miller.

Ballots for the 2026 general election were mailed out on Oct. 9. Election Day is Nov. 3.