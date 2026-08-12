Froggie's Bar and Grill in Valier nears reopening two years after vehicle crash

VALIER — Froggie's Bar and Grill in Valier is close to reopening after a vehicle crashed into the building more than two years ago, forcing its closure.

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Froggie's in Valier eyes September re-opening

Co-owner Susi Olsen and her husband Toni Rebich have been working to bring Valier's only bar back to life.

"If all goes according to plan, we should be open mid to late September," Olsen said.

The couple was awakened with the news in early August 2024 when a driver coming from Great Falls missed a corner and struck the building.

"I thought I was dreaming and then looked at all my security cameras and sure enough, came from (Highway) 44 from Great Falls, missed the corner and hit our building approximately 69 miles an hour. Hit our flagpole at 80," Olsen said.

The flagpole that was hit and bent will be sculpted into something special that will tie the couple’s Flathead Tackle business and Lake Frances in with the bar. The Olsens will unveil the artistic surprise soon.

No one was in the bar at the time of the crash. Olsen credited Valier resident Jerry Sullivan, who heard the accident and rushed over to shut off gas to the building.

The road back has been long, both emotionally and financially.

"We went through a lot of hard months that you don't do anything. You look at your finances. You don't do anything special," Olsen said.

The rebuild is nearing completion with help from family, friends and the broader community.

"We've got great people helping us. We have a wonderful community that's come out where they've brought us lunch, loaned us equipment. I have family here from the Flathead Valley," Olsen said.

Olsen also singled out Jeff and Renee Iverson for their contributions and DeVoe's Building Supply in Valier.

The new version of Froggie's will feature interior changes.

"We've revamped the inside just a little bit, adding a little bit more," Olsen said.

Olsen said the north and east walls are fixed, and new windows are installed.

She added that the spirit of the bar will remain the same.

"We have people that when they get done haying, they'll come in with their baler and park and come in and have a beer. We've got a wonderful community. They're shipping cattle, and they'll come in, have a beer and a steak," Olsen said.

Olsen also noted the bar is a popular stop for travelers heading to and from Glacier Park.

"The beer will be very cold when we're ready to open," Olsen said.

Above the bar is the same special on a menu board that was there the day of the accident. It was a 16-ounce ribeye, six shrimp, a potato, a side salad and garlic toast. Olsen says while the meal never made it to the table that night, she hopes it will be back on the menu soon.

